Carrie Underwood Jokes She's 'Next' After Husband Mike Fisher Gives Their Son an At-Home Haircut

Carrie Underwood may have found her new hairstylist in husband Mike Fisher.

The singer, 37, joked that she would be “next” to receive a haircut from the retired hockey star after she shared a photo of Fisher buzzing their son’s hair.

Underwood posted the photo, featuring their 5-year-old son Isaiah, to her Instagram Story on Saturday and captioned the photo “Back yard hair cuts.” The photo was followed by posts that read "I'm next" and "JK."

While they practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Underwood and Fisher, 39, have been spending time with Isaiah and their 15-month-old son Jacob, sharing glimpses of their family life with fans.

In mid-April, Underwood shared a sweet photo of Fisher playing airplane with their two boys, holding up Jacob in one palm and Isaiah in the other.

Having fun with the activity, Isaiah kept his arms out to the side pretending to be an airplane while baby Jacob looked directly at his dad who was laying on the floor.

“Mornings at the Fisher house. ✈️ ✈️,” the “Blown Away” singer captioned the post.

In addition to staying home and reveling in their quality family time, Underwood and Fisher have been vocal in encouraging their followers to remain home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On April 1, the couple shared a video on Instagram urging fans to follow coronavirus safety protocol.

“To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing,” Fisher said in the video, while Underwood added, “That’s right, working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“Do your part, stay apart,” the couple said in unison before Fisher concluded the video with, “God bless you guys.”

Underwood also participated in the #IStayHomeFor social media challenge in April, sharing that her reason to stay home is for “my boys.”

