Carrie Underwood Honors Dolly Parton, Reba, and More in ACM Awards Performance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

After belting out her iconic hit, "Before He Cheats," to kick off the ACM Awards on Sept. 16, Carrie Underwood took the stage again as she paid tribute to some country music legends. The "Drinking Alone" singer performed popular songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Wearing a stunning red gown, the country queen brought the house down with her breathtaking performance, proving her Entertainer of the Year status. Watch Underwood - whose upcoming Christmas album, My Gift, is set to be released on Sept. 25 - honor her favorite female country stars below.