Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot After CMA Awards Gives Entertainer Of The Year Nod



Carrie Underwood fans are declaring expectations for their favorite country singer at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Basically, they're saying crown her the Entertainer of the Year...or else.

On October 25, the American Idol alum announced that she'll be performing at the major country music event on November 9.

On October 25, the American Idol alum announced that she'll be performing at the major country music event on November 9. As one of eight performances that night (which include co-hosts Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen) she will sing her latest single, "Hate My Heart" from her album Denim and Rhinestones.

While the artist's big news certainly excited fans, many couldn't help but take to the comments section to voice their opinions about one of the awards she's nominated for. Apart from Entertainer of the Year, she's also up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year with Jason Aldean.

"Praying you win EOTY!!!! You’ve deserved it for years.. [In my opinion] you should have 3 of those trophies by now," one person wrote on Instagram. "She better win entertainer of the year especially [because] she’s on tour and the concert I went to was the best night ever," another follower mentioned. "EOTY or we riot," a different person chimed in.

This nomination marks her fourth time in six years to be vying for it, most recently losing out to Luke Combs in 2021. At the 2022 CMA Awards, Carrie is competing against Luke, co-host Morgan, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.

Back in 2020, people eagerly awaited to see what Carrie's response would be when she lost out to Eric Church. Even fellow nominee Miranda had something to say about her friend's continuous losses when she spoke to the Los Angeles Times in September of that year.

"I think that last year was b— and that Carrie should’ve taken it," she told the outlet.

Folks will definitely have their eyes on her reaction again — win or lose.

