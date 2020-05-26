Carrie Underwood Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Her American Idol Win: 'It's Been an Incredible Ride'

Carrie Underwood is reflecting back on her musical journey.

The country music star, 37, celebrated the 15th anniversary of her American Idol victory on Monday, sharing a fan-made video that detailed her career milestones since winning the singing competition in 2005.

"WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!!" Underwood, who beat out runner-up Bo Bice for the top honor, tweeted in a response to a YouTube clip titled "Happy 15th 'Idol-versary' Carrie.'"

"It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!!" she wrote to fans. "THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!!"

Underwood returned to American Idol last year, delivering a show-stopping performance of her hit song “Southbound” on the program's season finale.

At the time, she reflected on her own memories of the show, telling longtime host Ryan Seacrest that she remembered “being horrified, scared, nervous, excited, all of the above.”

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images Carrie Underwood

In September, the "Cry Pretty" singer commemorated the 15-year anniversary of her Idol audition during a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville by performing a medley of female-created country hits — including songs from Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Shania Twain — with her opening acts Runaway June and duo Maddie & Tae.

“When I was a little girl … if you had asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a famous country music singer,” Underwood told the audience, according to the Tennessean.

“As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job. One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Carrie Underwood (center) on American Idol in 2005

“If there is something you guys out there are holding on to that just seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy,” she said. “I’m living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be.”

Underwood also shared a video from backstage after the concert, writing on her Instagram: "Thanks again #Nashville for Crying Pretty with me last night! 💖 What an incredible night! #CryPrettyTour360."

"I just wanna cry, that crowd was incredible, the band was great, just a great night," she said in the clip. "I don’t even know what to say because I’m blown away."