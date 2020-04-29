A look back at Carrie Symonds' high street maternity wardrobe

We take a look back at Carrie Symonds' maternity fashion. (Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital” on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the couple said both mother and baby are “doing very well”, adding: “The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Symonds announced the pregnancy of her first child on her Instagram page on February 29, while Boris publicly confirmed the news on March 1.

The Instagram caption read: “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer.”

Throughout her pregnancy, the 32-year-old championed high street brands in her maternity wardrobe.

From a statement Anthropologie dress to a £69 Marks and Spencer coat, here’s a rundown of Symonds’ stylish maternity looks.

9 March: The Commonwealth Service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds at the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9. (Getty Images)

Symonds’ last public appearance before the birth of her son was at the annual Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The expectant mother wore a tonal blue ensemble, which featured a £475 blue coat by London-based brand Isabelle Fox.

Symonds, however, had rented the coat from My Wardrobe HQ, which only cost £14 a day.

The ensemble also featured a polka dot midi dress and matching navy accessories.

March 7: at a reception for International Women’s Day

Tomorrow it’s #InternationalWomensDay.



We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Ew2VrD6PjK — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 7, 2020

On March 7, the Downing Street Twitter page revealed images of a reception that had been held at the Prime Ministers residence ahead of International Women’s Day.

Story continues

The event was the first time we caught a glimpse of Symonds’ oval-cut engagement ring. However, her ring wasn’t the only statement as she wore a a striking high neck floral dress from Anthropologie.

7th March: At Six Nations rugby game

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds watched the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales on 7 March. (Getty Images)

Later that day the couple attended a rugby match together at Twickenham.

Symonds wore a vintage-inspired white shirt, which featured an oversized lace collar, and wrapped up in a camel coat that is thought to be from Marks and Spencer.

Dec 19th: Conservative election win

The couple entering Downing Street as the Conservatives celebrate a sweeping election victory on December 13, 2019. (Getty Images)

Following the Conservatives win on December 19th, Symonds and the prime minister were seen entering Number 10.

For the occasion Symonds championed high street brand Marks & Spencer. She paired a now sold out £69 Marks & Spencer herringbone coat with a pair of £45 black lace-up boots by the brand.

Adding a pop of colour, Symonds paired the outerwear with a £98 forest green skirt from Anthropologie.