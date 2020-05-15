Carrie Symonds makes first post-pregnancy appearance clapping for carers outside Number 10

Carrie Symonds has made her first public appearance since giving birth to her first baby two weeks ago.

The new mum joined PM, Boris Johnson in the weekly Clap for Carers, to show support for the NHS and other key workers who are helping in the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s fiancée, who gave birth to their son, Wilfred, last month, joined in with the event on Thursday outside 10 Downing Street.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New motherhood clearly suits Ms Symonds as she appeared looking happy and relaxed alongside the PM to lead the support for the essential workers helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Carrie Symonds gets delivery of eco-friendly baby products to Number 10

The PM and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, lead last night's clap for carers. (Getty Images)

It is believed to be the first time the couple have been seen together since the birth of their son on April 29.

Ms Symonds has previously shared her gratitude to NHS staff, both for helping to deliver her baby safely, but also looking after her fiancee as her battled against coronavirus, spending three nights in intensive care.

Their son has been given the middle name Nicholas in tribute to two of the doctors who saved his life.

Read more: Carrie Symonds’ maternity wardrobe

Thank you to those wonderful people who care for all of us when we need it the most. Tonight, we clapped for all of you. #ThankYouNHS #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/ogD2vG4JUX — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 14, 2020

On Thursday evening, Mr Johnson tweeted a video of him and his fiancée joining in the clap.

“Thank you to those wonderful people who care for all of us when we need it the most. Tonight, we clapped for all of you,” he wrote.

Story continues

The PM and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, lead last night's clap for carers. (Getty Images)

Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore a very happy birthday.



I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too 👶



Thank you so, so much! 👏👏👏👏👏🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 30, 2020

With her hair in loose waves and dressed in a simple long-sleeved black top and a mid-length, leaf print skirt, accessorised with a gold necklace and black court shoes, the PM’s fiancee looked relaxed yet elegant.

Fans headed to social media to point out how incredible Ms Symonds looked, particularly as she only gave birth two weeks ago.

Read more: Boris Johnson admits he feared he'd never meet his son during coronavirus illness

@carriesymonds looks incredible considering she has just given birth — Beka (@yesitsmebeka) May 15, 2020

Wonderful picture and @carriesymonds you look amazing especially so soon after the birth of your beautiful baby boy ❤️@BorisJohnson https://t.co/hEfMEmREDZ — Susan Eacock ❤️Boris (@SusanEacock) May 14, 2020

Lovely to see Carrie again and looking a very happy Mum. — Anthea Bailey (@anthea_bailey) May 15, 2020

Lovely to see you both and Carrie you look fantastic — Deborah Carlisle (@debbieharry2017) May 15, 2020

Carrie really does look wonderful. — Pie Pony (@PiePony1) May 15, 2020

Read more: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' son is the latest in a line of Downing Street babies

Earlier this month Ms Symonds, 32, and partner Mr Johnson, 55, revealed they had named their little boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

In a post on Instagram, the former Conservative Party head of communications revealed its multiple meanings.

The child was named after her partner’s grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie.

Nicholas was selected in honour of two doctors, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, who saved the prime minister’s life when he was battling the coronavirus in hospital last month.