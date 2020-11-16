Carrie Symonds’ favourite aide Henry Newman falsely accused of erasing his mobile phone call log

A new dirty tricks row rocked Downing Street today after one of Carrie Symonds’s “favourite” officials was falsely accused of erasing his mobile phone call log during the investigation into the lockdown leak.

Henry Newman, a special adviser to Michael Gove who is tipped to take on a new role at No 10, has been the target of a whispering campaign designed to put him under suspicion of being the “chatty rat” who leaked Boris Johnson’s lockdown plan.

Allegations circulated to at least four newspapers include that he tried to cover his tracks by partially wiping his phone.

However, an official familiar with the inquiry told the Standard that the claims are completely untrue.

The senior official said: “The investigation is still live. It would be wrong to think we have landed on any one individual or, for that matter, completely exonerated anyone.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “We can confirm a leak investigation is ongoing. It would not be appropriate to comment further.” Mr Newman did not comment on the apparent dirty tricks.

A separate source denied weekend claims that the investigation was focusing on Mr Gove’s team, none of who were in the meeting that took the lockdown decision.

The source said: “It is untrue that any Cabinet Office adviser deleted call and message records so anyone suggesting otherwise is deliberately misleading”

The latest evidence of in-fighting comes after the departures of senior Johnson aides Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, and claims that new press spokeswoman Allegra Stratton was left “in tears” by poisonous backbiting.

Mr Johnson’s attempts to “reset” the Government by leading a renewed focus on levelling-up, the environment, and key decisions due this month on the spending review, Brexit and coronavirus restrictions, was knocked off course last night when he was ordered to go into self-isolation at No 10.

Mr Newman is a friend of Mr Johnson’s fiancée, who tagged him in a group photograph of Tory canvassers on Twitter as one of “four of my favourite people”. Another Carrie favourite in the same photo is special adviser Sophia True whose father, Lord True, is understood to be in “strong contention” to become a powerful chief of staff.

A veteran policy adviser to four Conservative prime ministers, Lord True is highly regarded by Mr Johnson, who called him out of retirement in February to become minister for European affairs, based in the Cabinet Office.

The Prime Minster posted a video message this morning in which he declared: “I’m fit as a butcher’s dog.”

Officials said he will participate by Zoom in a planned meeting with the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, who are looking for reassurances that the departure of Mr Cummings will not weaken support in the former “Red Wall” area of marginal seats.

But he was criticised after photos emerged of him posing without a mask next to MP Lee Anderson, who has since tested positive for Covid, after a meeting on Thursday.

More Tory MPs admitted today they had been forced into self-isolation after attending the same meeting with Mr Anderson.

Lia Nici said on Twitter: “I have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace following a work meeting last week. As a result I will be self-isolating.”

Andy Carter said: “I had a call from Test and Trace yesterday following a work meeting at Downing Street. In line with the rules, I am self isolating.”

