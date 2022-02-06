Carrie Johnson says she has been targeted by ‘brutal campaign’

Prime minister’s wife insists she is a ‘private individual who plays no role in government’





Carrie Johnson has denied that she has any role in shaping government policy and claimed she has been targeted by enemies of the prime minister in a “brutal campaign”.

Boris Johnson’s wife took the unusual step of issuing a statement through her spokesperson on Sunday evening after months of claims that she is a “Lady Macbeth” figure behind government decision-making in Downing Street.

It has been alleged that she was influential in the decision to allow the evacuation of animals from the Nowzad charity from Kabul as the city fell to the Taliban in August 2021, while thousands who had worked with British forces were left behind.

No 10 has denied either Boris or Carrie Johnson had any involvement in the evacuation.

There has also been criticism over her possible role in the redecorating of their Downing Street flat, where interior designer Lulu Lytle used gold wallpaper that cost £840 a roll. Allies have dismissed the allegations as sexist.

A spokesperson for Carrie said on Sunday: “Yet again Mrs Johnson has been targeted by a brutal briefing campaign against her by enemies of her husband.

“This is just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials to discredit her. She is a private individual who plays no role in government.”

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that she had privately said the prime minister should resign, as unhappiness among Conservative backbenchers caused by the “partygate” allegations shows no sign of going away. Since the stories broke the Tories have fallen behind Labour in the polls.

It added that she had grown weary of the pressure on her and her family after recent revelations.

The Tory peer Michael Ashcroft, who has written a new biography of the 33-year-old, claimed on Sunday that she was hindering the prime minister’s ability to lead Britain “as effectively as the voters deserve”.

Carrie Johnson was previously a Conservative party official and worked for Zac Goldsmith, Sajid Javid and John Whittingdale. She has been a vocal supporter of environmental and animal rights causes.

She moved into Downing Street with the prime minister when he took office in July 2019, and they have since got married and had two children.