Carrie Johnson ‘offered to bring cake to PM’s birthday party’

Carrie Johnson offered to bring cake to Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration inside Number 10 during the first lockdown, the Sue Gray inquiry has allegedly been told.

Mrs Johnson reportedly organised the surprise gathering complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of June 19, 2020.

It has now emerged that Mrs Johnson messaged staff in Downing Street offering to bring cake, the Telegraph reported.

Officials involved in the so-called “partygate” investigation are examining messages between Mrs Johnson and at least one other senior member of staff ahead of the gathering.

However, it is believed that Mrs Johnson did not end up buying a cake.

Sources close to Boris Johnson also claimed that a Number 10 official organised the event.

This is disputed by several insiders who attended the gathering, who claim Mrs Johnson organised it.

Interior designer Lulu Lytle admitted that she went to the gathering but insisted she only stopped by “briefly”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to have briefly attended as he entered the room before a Covid strategy meeting.

Picnic food from M&S was eaten during the afternoon gathering which began after 2pm and lasted around 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Mrs Johnson and Ms Lytle reportedly presented the PM with a cake.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s under-fire principal private secretary, also attended, alongside director of communications Jack Doyle and head of operations Shelley Williams-Walker.

Indoor social gatherings were forbidden at the time.

On the same day, Mr Johnson visited a school in Hertfordshire where pupils sang him happy birthday as he posed socially distanced with them.