Carrie Johnson becomes a fully fledged influencer as she hits the car boot sale

(Carrie Johnson Instagram)

Carrie Johnson is embracing her new life as an influencer. The wife of ex-PM Boris posted a series of photos from a car boot sale at the weekend, as she furnishes the couple’s new home in the country.

The Johnsons recently bought a £3.8m nine-bedroom pile near Henley, and Carrie got some bargains at a nearby car boot sale, including a chair for £30 and a mug for £2, plus clothes for her children. Later, she posted a snap putting paintings up, including the one pictured by Boris’s late mother, Charlotte. Last year, we predicted Carrie would become an influencer, and even that she could dabble in a wellness brand.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler is still thinking about Brexit. In a recent book review, Wheeler, who is said to have a hand in Boris backing Leave, writes there is “work to be done” on EU relations, but that leavers shouldn’t be “labelled ignorant, deluded and racist”.

Fashion week swings

Fashion week is in full swing. Model Jourdan Dunn was at the PIFERI Vogueing ball, while Poppy Delevingne was at the Mithridate show. Our top bash was the ES Magazine X Paco Rabanne party at Mark’s Club, where Top Boy’s Ashley Walters wore a tux, and model Lila Moss posed with Ava Jones, daughter of Clash guitarist Mick. Guests danced to DJ Honey Dijon, and petted a poodle someone brought along. Also there was London Hughes, who claimed yesterday she was told to stay away from Russell Brand when she started out in comedy, as he would have women he had slept with fired from their agency.

Parties still rule for Kate and Kylie

(Dave Benett)

Kate Moss runs a wellness brand these days, but she still knows how to throw a party. The supermodel marked the first anniversary of her Cosmoss brand with a blowout bash in Mayfair on Friday night, celebrating a year of selling beauty products “inspired by and sourced in nature”. It was held at Apollo’s Muse, part of the Bachanallia venue. Moss’s long term partner, Nikolai von Bismarck, and Hollywood star Jared Leto were among those who turned up for the fun. Guests were served Patron tequila cocktails.

Over in Covent Garden, Kylie Minogue helped kick off Fashion Week proper with a gig at nightclub Lío London, in association with Diet Coke. And the Aussie invited lucky guests to join in with “Kylie-oke” as she performed, with the lyrics written on screens for fans. Some of them knew the words better than Kylie herself, as the singer joked that “she needed to read’’ them too when doing her new song Tension. It’s hard being a pop star.