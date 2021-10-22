Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Wishes Late Actress a 'Heavenly Birthday' with Sweet Throwback

Carrie Fisher's memory is living on more than four years after her death, as her fans and loved ones celebrate her birthday.

The late actress' dog Gary Fisher honored her on Friday, as the French bulldog's personal Instagram shared a sweet throwback of him sitting across a table from his late mom. "Happy heavenly birthday to my mom. I miss these moments but cherish them as well," the post was captioned.

Fisher adopted Gary from her daughter Billie Lourd as a service dog to help manage her bipolar disorder. "I live for Gary," Lourd, 29, told Today in 2016. "He was mine first and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him."

"Gary is mental also. My mother [Debbie Reynolds] says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart," Fisher said to The Herald Tribune in 2013. "Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."

Gary accompanied Fisher on her world travels, as well as to several red carpet events. He even provided the first review for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, becoming quite the celebrity himself during the movie's press tour.

The beloved pooch remained by Fisher's side in the hospital, after she suffered a massive heart attack during an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles in December 2016. Fisher died four days later at age 60.

Fisher's furry friend has since been living with her assistant Corby McCoin, who frequently appears with him on his Instagram, where he boasts 167,000 followers. They moved to Florida together in 2019.

Lourd also paid tribute to her late mom, posting a throwback baby photo of the two of them for her birthday. Fisher's onscreen brother Mark Hamill honored her as well, posting a silly behind-the-scenes photo from Star Wars.

"Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks... even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever," Hamill, 70, wrote on Twitter.