Carrie Fisher to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Long Overdue,' Says Mark Hamill

Billie Lourd will accept the honor on behalf of her late mother Carrie Fisher on Star Wars Day, May 4

Araya Diaz/Getty Images Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in 2014

Carrie Fisher is getting her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just over six years after her death.

The writer/actress will receive the posthumous honor next week on Star Wars Day, May 4. Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star on behalf of her mom, and guest speakers will be announced soon.

Sharing news of the honor on Twitter Monday, Fisher's Star Wars costar Mark Hamill, 71, wrote, "Long overdue & so well-deserved. #CarrieOnForever."

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, "Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Carrie will join her Star Wars costars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk."

"I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds," added Martinez.

Hamill received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, while Ford, 80, had his ceremony in 2003. Reynolds earned her first star in 1960 for her film work. Fisher's will be the 2,754th star to be installed.

Fisher died Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Reynolds died of a stroke one day after Fisher's death.

Lourd, 30, who shares two kids with husband Austen Rydell, remembered her mom in December, writing on Instagram, "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Billie Lourd with grandmother Debbie Reynolds and mom Carrie Fisher in 2015

"And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd added at the time. "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."

"My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief," she continued. "I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

