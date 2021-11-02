The new ‘Carrie’ dress is $215, and SATC lovers can order it right now

Revolve

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sex and the City fans rejoiced last January when we learned that a reboot of the iconic show was in the works. The beloved series’ new iteration, And Just Like That, is slated to premiere on HBOMax in December 2021, so naturally, fans have been clamoring for any and all behind-the-scenes sneak peeks they can get before episode one airs.

Unsurprisingly, the new show seems to have the same passion for fashion as the original. Recently, a new image of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie wearing a powder blue one-shoulder dress surfaced on social media, and fans went wild.

Fans across social media have dubbed the gorgeous body-con style the new ‘Carrie’ dress — check out this TikTok to get a sense of the hype — and fans of the style can shop it right now.

The ultra-flattering blue dress in question is by Norma Kamali and is called the Diana Gown. It retails for $215 and is currently available to buy on Revolve and pre-order on Norma Kamali’s website.

Credit: Revolve

Buy on Revolve

Pre-order on Norma Kamali

The Diana Gown is a Norma Kamali classic, and according to the brand, it was originally designed in the 1970s. This style features an asymmetrical hem, shirred sides and a “4-way stretch bodysuit [that] is built in the garment for comfort and to create the drape of this style.”

While the powder blue hue that SJP wears continues to sell out, the Diana Gown comes in 20 other colors, including pink, black, metallic silver and more. The dress is super wearable and is perfect for a wedding, a holiday party or any other event where you want to look chic but still be comfortable. Plus, it’s simple to take care of: simply wash it in cold water, line dry it and skip the dry cleaner!

Want to get your hands on your very own Diana Gown? Shop the style in a few more colors below that are currently in stock in sizes XXS to XL at Revolve.

Story continues

Credit: Revolve

Buy Now

Credit: Revolve

Buy Now

Credit: Revolve

Buy Now

Credit: Revolve

Buy Now

Credit: Revolve

Buy Now

If you liked this story, check out five pretty fall dresses to wear with your favorite boots.

More from In The Know:

These No. 1 best-selling pillows are on sale on Amazon: ‘I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying’

These under-$10 biker shorts have over 18,000 ratings on Amazon: ‘Best ones I’ve found’

Lingerie brand CUUP just launched swimwear, and it’s so good

The 9 best men’s pajamas that’ll keep you cool, even for the sweatiest of hot sleepers

The post The new ‘Carrie’ dress is $215, and SATC lovers can order it right now appeared first on In The Know.