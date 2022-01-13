Carrie Bradshaw Wears This Colorful Wrap So Much, It Basically Has Its Own Storyline

Lola Méndez
·4 min read
AJLT
AJLT

HBO Max

Carrie Bradshaw knows that a beautiful wrap can have multiple purposes. It can be used as a throw, worn as a scarf, or even work as a chair cushion, as demonstrated by Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character in HBO Max's And Just Like That.

So far, the same luxurious, colorful design has been spotted in at least three different scenes, and after some investigating, we discovered that the piece is actually a collaboration between Uruguayan brands Manos del Uruguay and Gabriela Hearst. The Lauren Cashmere Wrap in Space Dye, which retails for $2,650, is hand-knit in the country by artisans from the Manos del Uruguay social enterprise and is made of 100% Italian cashmere.

RELATED: Carrie Bradshaw's Earrings Are Actually From This Y2K Mall Brand

But how did it end up on (and, at some points, under) Carrie so many times on screen? One of AJLT's costume designers, Molly Rogers, tells InStyle that she was originally looking for a beautiful throw for an episode where Carrie is in the hospital.

"I thought it would be cool if she had something that came into the room," she tells us over the phone. Once she saw the Lauren Cashmere Wrap, she realized it was exactly what she wanted. Although the piece was expensive for a prop, the throw ended up being worth every penny. "The colors are so beautiful and very Carrie with that fuchsia pink," Rogers says.

During episode five, Tragically Hip, Carrie takes the vibrant wrap with her while having surgery, where the design can be seen overflowing out of her handbag. But even after its debut, the piece continues to pop up, begging the question if it actually serves as the character's safety blanket as she tries to navigate life as a widow.

AJLT
AJLT

HBO Max

Rogers can take some responsibility for the wrap appearing in so many episodes. Whenever Carrie was seen in her apartment, Rogers says she would position the wrap somewhere in the background.

In Diwali, the sixth episode of AJLT, there's a cozy scene set in the apartment Carrie once shared with Big. She's nestled on a chaise lounge reading Gabriel Krauze's novel Who They Was, with the multicolor throw draped over her legs. For the first time since her husband's death, she looks serene. Perhaps it's because she's found herself in a familiar setting — her pensive, lounge-y scenes were iconic throughout the original Sex and The City series. Or, maybe, it's that she has gorgeous wrap, which she apparently just can't get enough of.

RELATED: 10 Throwback Carrie Bradshaw Outfits That Still Work for 2022

As always, Carrie's clothing and accessories come with their own storyline. Before Big's untimely death, many of the her outfits were monochrome. But as Carrie navigates life without her husband and tries to heal from the shocking heartbreak? All the colors of the rainbow have become her go-to scheme. These rainbow-themed outfits seem to play a role in the show, guiding Carrie out of the darkness and toward a brighter future. On top of her favorite wrap, she wears a sparkly, floor-length, multicolored Missoni dress from her old closet, as well as a striped, rainbow-like dress with matching plaid jacket to record her podcast.

AJLT
AJLT

HBO Max

Still, there's something special about "everyone's favorite throw," as the show's costume department have dubbed it. Rogers hopes the fan-favorite spurs a generation of knitters. "It's an expensive wrap. Once people find out the price they're like, 'I've got to pick up my knitting needle,'" she says.

Perhaps coincidentally, the wrap also connects Carrie to a bunch of other powerful, creative women. In addition to founding her own brand, Hearst is the first Latina Creative Director of the Chloé fashion house. Her namesake collection has been worn by women such as Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie, and Jill Biden. Manos del Uruguay was established in 1968 to improve the quality of life of rural women in Uruguay, helping to create financial independence through making hand-knitted, wool goods. The company is a nonprofit of 12 cooperative workshops located in small country villages, and every garment has a tag with the artisan's signature and the name of the village where the cooperative is located. Manos' profits are shared among the cooperatives or re-invested into the organization.

RELATED: Jill Biden's Presidential Address Outfit Has a Special Meaning

In short, this piece is more than just something pretty to look at. It's symbolic and inspiring, in more ways than one.

And knowing Carrie (and AJLT's talented team), we wouldn't be surprised if it popped up in yet another episode, styled as a skirt and pinned with a glitzy brooch. Either way, we'll continue to keep an eye out for this rainbow-hued design, which, at this point, is essentially an uncredited member of the cast.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • UEFA reviews the Champions League 2021/22

    Discover some of the highlights and reviews of the Champions League 2021/22 made by UEFA.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement