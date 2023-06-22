Like Carrie Bradshaw, I’ve hardly changed my style since my 20s

The antics of Carrie Bradshaw and co is simply unrivalled as a dopamine hit for the sartorially-minded, says Sarah Bailey - Andrew Crowley

Unbox your Manolos. Dust off that fascinator. And Just Like That – the Sex And The City spin-off – is returning to our screens for a second season (premiering June 22) and I, for one, cannot wait. Succession may have delivered on the lacerating dialogue and story arcs so labyrinthine Shakepeare must’ve been spitting enviously from the grave. But for a cavalcade of fashion exuberance, with personal style amped up to the max, the Manhattan antics of the – now midlife – Carrie Bradshaw and co is simply unrivalled as a dopamine hit for the sartorially-minded. (And nope, Shiv’s “quiet luxury” power suits do not compete).

For anyone who missed the first series, the And Just Like That costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have continued in the hallowed footsteps of their one-time boss Patricia Field, who famously created the original Sex And The City blueprint nearly a quarter of a century ago. Pleasingly, the characters have not just remained true to the style signifiers that defined them as 30-somethings, when Sex And The City debuted in 1998; in some ways they are even more confident dressers now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In And Just Like That, the characters are even more confident dressers than before - James Devaney

Carrie’s quirky tulle ball skirt got bigger. Charlotte’s Park Avenue dirndls got pouffier. Even Miranda’s going out-out jumpsuits got a little slinkier. And let’s not forget new characters like Lisa Todd Wexley (played by Nicole Ari Parker), a documentarian who does the school run in the sort of avant-garde get-ups the rest of us might wear to the Met Ball should we ever score an invite. Nor my new favourite, Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), a realtor who slinks about town in liquid silk Fendi ensembles that ooze sensuality and power, and maybe just a hint of cigarette smoke.

A series that depicts women in their mid-50s, rocking incredible looks whatever life throws at them, be it widowhood and hip surgery? In my book that’s not just entertainment, that’s a manifesto for living life joyfully and without fear.

I guess you could say that Sex And The City has been my TV spirit animal ever since it first aired. When I interviewed for the role of editor in chief at Elle magazine in the early noughties, I based my whole pitch on channelling the spirit of the series – bold, funny, taboo-busting, with a style sensibility that put individuality before the lofty edicts of the fashion houses. Just as I was articulating my vision to make Elle “the SATC of magazines”, I noticed my future boss appear to glaze over, making me assume I’d flunked horribly (cue: tears on the bus journey home). Later he told me that that was the moment I’d won the job, which in retrospect feels like a story that Candace Bushnell (author of the original column upon which the drama is based) could have penned herself.

Sarah Bailey with Britney Spears during her time in New York in the mid-noughties

What did I wear that day? A print Pucci jacket, and pink foil Miu Miu shoes, that could easily have been mistaken for Quality Street wrappers (yup, very Carrie Bradshaw). But in truth my fashion identity had been forged long before then. I grew up in the North West, where my bohemian aunt and elegant mum were my first style inspirations (the sisters had been raised in a tiny terrace in Ashton-under-Lyne, but somehow looked like French film stars).

Story continues

My mum was a single parent, which meant that money for new clothes was certainly not abundant, so I tended to improvise with pieces I bought at jumbled sales instead. Hours spent poring over pictures in The Face, meant I could figure out a way to turn a “country dancing” taffeta skirt into a mini-crini, or fashion a corset belt out of a satin bustier, with only the most rudimentary of sewing skills. Print, texture, shine and mixing together apparently contrasting elements have remained my fashion true loves. Here I am in the late 1980s, (below), wearing my DIY take on Vivienne Westwood meets Buffalo style, all set to dance the night away at the Hacienda.

Sarah in the late 1980s before a night out in Manchester

Of course, it’s the alchemical mix of pop culture, street style and designers’ runway collections that fires fashion’s momentum. I’d argue that Patricia Field was the first to really channel this potent cultural brew in a TV series, which may explain why the Sex And The City wardrobes articulated character so brilliantly and relevantly; and why the outfits Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha wore spoke to us all. Witness the ubiquitous cult of the Carrie name necklace IRL, ditto the collective mania for Fendi baguettes, not to mention the stratospheric ascent of a certain silver-haired shoe designer. I can still remember the mob scene when Liberty opened a Manolo Blahnik department for the first time, and women queued around the block to get the wafer-thin soles of their beloved shoes signed by the rock star cobbler, whose brand will be forever immortalised by its totemic significance in the series.

Carrie Bradshaw was always much more than merely a style inspiration - Warner Bros

In a way, I got to live out my own Sex And The City fantasy, when my career took me to work at Harper’s Bazaar in New York in the mid-noughties. Just like Carrie, I lived in a West Village apartment (albeit mine was the approximate size of a shoebox). I kept a photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, shot by my friend Mark Abrahams, on my mantelpiece, as a reminder to myself to live life with curiosity and verve, even on those days when the city felt hostile and I missed my friends back home. My New York chapter shaped me in more ways than I can mention.

On the most superficial level, I got more blow-outs than ever before or since, but funnily enough my style personality didn’t really change. In fact, I remember taking the lift in my office one day, wearing my vintage “Claudia Cardinale” leopard-print coat, a heavily embroidered Miu Miu skirt, and purple Marc Jacobs wellingtons (well, it was snowing). A woman who didn’t work on my floor, uttered tartly: “You are a brave woman.” I got the implication, but frankly I didn’t care. I hadn’t got to make that great, glorious lift ride by wearing “work-appropriate” shift dresses, power shoulders, or nude pumps. And I wasn’t going to start then. Or ever.

Watching the indomitable And Just Like That women – fearless in fashion, as in life – is a powerful endorsement for owning your style as you age. It gives me the exact same kick of satisfaction that I get when I see Dame Helen Mirren owning the red carpet in Cannes, matching her blue hair to her periwinkle gown. Ditto Brigitte Macron keeping true to her oh-so-French style signature: lashings of kohl liner, abbreviated skirt suits and tanned legs (let’s face it, she is the Carine Roitfeld of the First Lady set).

Sarah during her time in New York

I quiz some of the fabulously-dressed 50-plus women in my life, whose uncompromising style defies dusty ideas about age-appropriate dressing. What does their bold fashion persona mean to them and do they ever feel the pressure to tone it down?

Giovanna Bertazzoni, vice-chairman of the 20th and 21st century department at Christie’s, tells me it was her grandmother, a seamstress, who first kindled her love of clothes, “but I really found my style when I lived in France in my mid-20s. Here I learnt to be more ‘gamine’, more irrelevant, mixing more styles, getting into a more vintage and freer mood.” Today Bertazzoni’s “professional garderobe” is mostly Prada and she admits, “I have been sometimes chastised at work for wearing ‘curious shoes’ (ie absolutely unacceptable in the corporate corridors 25 years ago), but critiques have reinforced my style…Refusing to follow the rules (in dressing and many other fields) has allowed me to understand myself better – which is deep, and complex, and fun, all at the same time.”

“Sometimes shops want to put us [50-somethings] in a box, so I tend to get inspiration off Instagram and people watching,” says Melanie Smith, hair colourist at Hari’s, whose mermaid dresses and statement bags tend to stand out in a sea of typical salon black. “I feel like a bit of a rebel and quite youthful. I’ve got one rule… if I was around for a trend the first time I don’t do it again.”

Platinum-haired model Mercedes von Thun-Hohenstein, possesses an “unconventional, rock’n’roll, classic with a twist” style (think Japanese labels, worn with fierce trainers), that makes her Instagram account a true inspiration. “My signature outfits make me feel more confident and then I feel I can take on the world,” she tells me. “I have never felt the pressure to tone down my look or conform to ‘age-appropriate dressing’... I have always walked to the beat of my own drum.”

Sarah was encouraged to dress with confidence by the characters in Sex And The City

Writer and art consultant Young Kim, whose memoir A Year on Earth With Mr Hell is peppered with exquisite descriptions of clothes she wore at key moments is a dazzling dresser, whose wardrobe includes stand-out pieces by her friend Kim Jones for Dior Homme, and arty knits from cult label La Fetiche. “Clothes can cheer me up and give me confidence. The worst thing for me is to underdress. That makes me incredibly uncomfortable.

The thoughtful, nuanced, funny insights my stylish interviewees share are too numerous to include here, but should And Just Like That director Michael Patrick King care to join us as we continue the conversation over a round of Cosmopolitans… I think it might make a rather good episode.

The truth is I don’t think any of this is trivial. Our fashion identity can be one of our staunchest companions in our life’s journey and defying the subtle (or not so subtle) societal pressures to dial down our swagger, our sexuality, or our sense of fun as we get older is more radical and more powerful than we might think.

So bring on the And Just Like That giant tutus, the jaunty chapeaus and the wildly impractical heels. And when we can walk no more, may we – like Carrie Bradshaw in pom-pom slippers – be carried up the stairs to our apartment by a muscular hunk wearing denim go-go pants. Who’s with me?

Get the look...

a

Sarah wears: JW Anderson x Uniqlo jeans, Sarah’s own; Cotton canvas blazer, £1,076, mytheresa.com; Silver heels, £32, asos.com; Metal mesh bag, £550, anyahindmarch.com; Plain white t-shirt, Sarah’s own

a

Sarah wears: Faux leather skirt, £225, wyselondon.com ;Cotton t-shirt, £135, thevampireswife.com; Bow heels, £179, kurtgeiger.com; Leather bag, £725, wandler.com

zs

Sarah wears: Wool vest, £410, lafetiche.com; Cotton shirt, £160, meandem.com; Linen trousers, £119, whistles.com; Glitter heel, £289, lkbennett.com

a

Sarah wears: Faille dress, £800, matchesfashion.com; Leather, £272, sandro-paris.com; Pearl and resin earrings, £245, completedworks.com

a

Sarah wears: Silk trousers, £230, asceno.com; Silk shirt, £250, asceno.com; Leather heel, £450, wandler.com

How did Sex And The City influence your style? Let us know in the comments