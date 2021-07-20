Carrie Bradshaw To Be Confronted With An Unexpected Figure From Her Past In Sex And The City Reboot

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That...

The Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… is now filming in New York, with new paparazzi photos of the cast in action emerging every day.

And while much has been made of the fact that Kim Cattrall will not be back to play Samantha Jones in the reboot, we want to talk about one surprising character who will be returning to the franchise.

On Monday, actor Bridget Moynahan was spotted in the streets of New York filming a scene for And Just Like That…, suggesting an unexpected figure from Carrie’s past will be featured in the show.

Bridget – for those who’ve forgotten – appeared in Sex And The City’s third season as Natasha, the woman Mr Big married after he and Carrie split for the second time.

Bridget Moynahan on the set of And Just Like That... (Photo: Raymond Hall via Getty Images)

Carrie, still wounded from her break-up with Big, initially viewed Natasha as a rival, and later started seeing Big behind her back, at a time when she was still dating Aidan (who, incidentally, is also going to be featured in the reboot).

The last time Carrie and Natasha saw one another was when the sex columnist cornered her at a restaurant to apologise for the affair, leading to the iconic line: “Now, not only have you ruined my marriage, you’ve ruined my lunch.”

It’s not known exactly what Natasha’s storyline will be, but Page Six spilled some tea about the forthcoming miniseries last week, including the fact that Carrie and Big will apparently be in the midst of a “bitter divorce” when we catch up with them.

To bring the show into 2021, Carrie will also reportedly swap her writing for hosting a podcast in the new series.

Sarah Jessica Parker is back in action as Carrie Bradshaw (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

And Just Like That… will air on HBO Max in the US, later this year.

While a UK broadcaster is yet to be announced, it’s fair to assume we’ll be able to watch it on Sky and the streaming platform NOW, which have been the home of many recent HBO ventures, including Game Of Thrones and the Friends reunion special.

