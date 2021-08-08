Carrie and Big look cozy in new 'And Just Like That' images shared by Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth

Just days after being captured on the streets of New York City filming Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth have shared some indoor pics of their characters, Carrie and Big.

SJP posted a shot of Carrie and Big looking happy, and deep into each other's eyes. "These 2. I bet they stay out late tonight," she captioned the romantic embrace. (Noth replied with many drinks emojis: 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃.)

Over on Noth's Instagram, he shared an image showing himself giving a very Big-like intense stare, while SJP's Carrie looks off to the side. "Together again," he captioned the snap of the onscreen couple.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, also gave us a new shot over the weekend, sharing a look at Charlotte in a white blazer and hat.

Last month, HBO Max dropped the first official photo of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) back together again. Filming on the show began in June.

OG series cast member Wille Garson is also back as Stanford Blatch, Mario Cantone returns as Anthony Marentino, Evan Handler will again play Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg is back in Steve Brady's shoes.

And Just Like That began filming in New York in late spring. The 10-episode series will premiere exclusively on HBO Max though no release date has been announced.

