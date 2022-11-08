Carrie-Anne Moss Joins 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series 'The Acolyte'

Carrie-Anne Moss is the latest actress to join the cast of the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series, The Acolyte.

The role of The Matrix staple is yet to be revealed, but she joins a cast made of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto of The Good Place and Jodie Turner-Smith of Queen & Slim. Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials, Rebecca Henderson from Inventing Anna and Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll were announced alongside Moss.

The Acolyte is billed as a mystery-thriller set in the last days of the High Republic era, with Deadline adding that a "former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Leslye Headland, who created Russian Doll, is helming this series and will direct the first episode. Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef will serve as executive producers while Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson will produce.

