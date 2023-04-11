Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's on the Road to Recovery After Emergency Appendectomy

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 55, was hospitalized late last month after experiencing extreme stomach pain

Carrie Ann Inaba is on the mend!

In a video posted on Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 55, shared that she is grateful for the support she has received since she was hospitalized with an emergency appendectomy last month.

Getting to those messages hasn't been easy for Inaba, however. She explained she's read all the comments she's received, and wants to respond — but also gets "really sleepy" since surgery.

"I've been healing and I kind of do this thing where I'm up for four hours and feeling really good and then zonked out," she said. "It's part of the healing process. It's sort of a wind-y road and I never know what's coming next but I've decided to just surrender to it and go for broke with this healing process."

She continued, "But I wanted to really thank you all for the messages for all the support. They touched me deeply and I do believe that everything is energy and so I do also believe that they help me heal. When you send good thoughts toward people it's energy and that energy is transported and it shapes other people's energy, and when we spread that kind of love, it's very powerful so thank you so much."

Inaba went on to say that she's planning to do another post about what she learned during her health crisis.

In the comments, her famous friends and fans shared relief that the former dancer is back home and getting back her strength.

"Lifting up prayers of healing and peace til you come back stronger than before!" Jeannie Mai Jenkins — Inaba's former colleague on The Talk — wrote, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause said: "Sending you so much love and healing energy beautiful 💜 💜 💜."

Inaba was rushed to the hospital at the end of March after experiencing days of discomfort, which she attributed to her previously diagnosed autoimmune conditions.

"Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere," Inaba said in an Instagram post on March 30. "And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did."

She realized after her surgery that she "was wrong," she wrote. "I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn't stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn't want to leave my babies, and I'm so accustomed to pain — thought I should let it play out."

"If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious," she added.

