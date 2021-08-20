Carrie Ann Inaba is leaving The Talk for good

The Talk is losing another voice: Carrie Ann Inaba is officially leaving the CBS daytime show.

"I enjoyed my time at The Talk as cohost and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said in a statement obtained by EW. "I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews also released a statement to EW saying they appreciated Inaba's "authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience." Inaba had been with the CBS talker since season 9.

Gray and Matthews added, "We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last three seasons. Her warmth, wisdom, and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward."

In April, Inaba announced she was taking a leave from the 11th season for medical reasons. Her decision came two weeks after The Talk returned to air without founding cohost Sharon Osbourne, who exited the show following an on-air dispute with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's incendiary words about Meghan Markle. Jerry O'Connell was named as Osbourne's replacement.

I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RQck8TVBq — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) April 26, 2021

Inaba never came back from her leave.

The on-air personality, who's also a longtime judge on Dancing With the Stars, has spoken publicly about her chronic health struggles over the years. She was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2007, and six years later learned she has Sjogren's syndrome, an incurable immune disorder that can cause pain and fatigue.

Deadline first reported the news about Inaba's exit. Season 12 of The Talk will kick off in September.

