Carrie Ann Inaba Addresses 'Dancing With the Stars' Questions About Tyra Banks Hosting

As a long-time judge on Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann Inaba has been privy to seeing plenty of changes on the dance floor. One such change happened just two seasons ago when Tyra Banks replaced cohosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the permanent solo host of the show. Now that the competition show is moving from ABC to Disney+ for season 31, Carrie Ann is airing her true feelings about the model.

In a recent interview with E! News, the former The Talk host opened up about the recent changes Dancing With the Stars is making for the upcoming season. And coming from her, it looks like fans can expect a lot more change than just switching networks.

"It's a little bit different," she told the outlet about the decision to move to Disney+. "I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there's gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love. People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt."



But just because there will be some differences doesn't mean that everything is changing. Aside from the confirming to the publication she's staying on the judges' panel ("I will be definitely there next season at the judges' table where I normally sit!"), the former dancer did reveal her true thoughts about Tyra's tenure on the show. And the matter of it is simple: Everyone wants her to return next season.

"Of course, we want Tyra!" she exclaimed. "The thing about Dancing with the Stars is, once you're on our show, you're in the family. That's so precious. We truly are family. Not many shows are as close as we are."

With all the moving pieces Dancing With the Stars has had over the years, it's nice to see that some things aren't changing. And as for the fans ... thank goodness they're still loving all the judges on the panel, which includes Carrie Ann, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. They even go out of their way to comment on Carrie Ann's latest fashion moments, which you can read about here:

You Might Also Like