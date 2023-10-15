Carrie actress Piper Laurie dies, aged 91

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives - Getty Images

Carrie and Twin Peaks actress Piper Laurie has sadly died at the age of 91.

Confirming the news to Entertainment Weekly on Saturday (October 14), Laurie's manager, Marion Rosenberg, described Laurie as "one of the most remarkable and versatile actresses of her day, a brilliant and creative mind, and a glorious human being".

Among Laurie's most memorable roles were as Carrie's mother, Margaret White, in the Stephen King adaptation Carrie and as Sarah Packard in the 1961 film The Hustler.

Jerod Harris - Getty Images

Born Rosetta Jacobs, Laurie changed her name and began acting in the 1950s after signing with Universal. Making her big-screen debut, Laurie starred opposite Ronald Reagan in the comedy Louisa.

Throughout the '50s, Laurie starred opposite several Hollywood greats, including Rock Hudson in the 1952 film Has Anybody Seen My Gal, Tony Curtis in Johnny Dark and Tyrone Power in The Mississippi Gambler.

After moving to New York, Laurie received her first Oscar nomination for her role in the 1961 movie The Hustler, in which she starred opposite Paul Newman as his character's girlfriend Sarah Packard.

In perhaps her most famous role, Laurie appeared in the 1976 Brian De Palma horror film Carrie, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. Her role as Carrie White's domineering mother earned Laurie a second Oscar nomination.

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

In the early '90s, Laurie starred in a scene-stealing role as Catherine Martell in the cult television series Twin Peaks.

Among those to pay tribute to Laurie was her former co-star Marlee Matlin, who starred opposite Laurie in the award-winning 1986 film Children of a Lesser God.

"She was my first onscreen mother and she was celebrated way before we worked together including 3 @TheAcademy Award nominations," Matlin wrote on X (Twitter). "I'll never forget her kind, sweet spirit and fierce talent. RIP Piper Laurie."



You Might Also Like