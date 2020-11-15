Carrie Able Gallery: An Open Space for Upcoming Artists and Youth

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 15, 2020 / New York's go-to places for creatives, poets, visual artists, and musicians to freely express themselves without fear of judgment or discrimination.

The Carrie Able Gallery first opened its doors to the public back in September 2016. It regularly showcases works of its founder and multidisciplinary artist, Carrie Able, while also exhibiting work from many emerging and established artists in the New York area. The gallery quickly established itself as a go-to source for undiscovered talent. A handful of artists who had their first exhibition there have since been presented in NYC museums, including The MET and the Rubin. Since 2016 with Able's recommendation, 6 of the international artists have been approved for 0-1 visas. The gallery holds a blind and open submission policy that judges entrants based solely on the art without bias toward an artist's biographical information, personal connections, gender, or ethnicity. This process exists as a way of providing more opportunities to exhibit in NYC to unearthed talent globally.

The vision for the gallery and art venue first came to its founder, Carrie Able, when she noticed the lack of New York spaces that would cater to emerging talent. The gallery on Keap Street is far from the posh, highly-exclusive, and extremely intimidating vibe that many galleries in the Big Apple embody. For Carrie Able, the art space is about the freedom to express, discover, explore, and enjoy art, no matter what form.

When Carrie's father passed away, the artist came to a powerful epiphany, realizing how brief life was. From that point, she made a resolve to always pursue her passion professionally. At first, she considered more functional arts such as graphic design and architecture, but as Carrie had been selling original artworks from the age of 14, she knew that the free arts were her true calling. As her own work had reached early critical and commercial success at museums and national publications, she wished to bring to life an art gallery that would give opportunities to young artists that she wished would have existed for herself.

While the gallery is for-profit in nature, its existence extends beyond a commercial function. Space exists for a deeper mission-to provide an avenue for people to express themselves through community-based projects and temporary art installations.

The boutique Brooklyn art gallery also commits to helping children of any age explore their artistic side. The creative arts space's foundational belief-more than any amount of concrete and brick-is a creed dedicated to children's innate creativity. "Art is vital to all children, not just to those who think they're going to become artists," Carrie shares. She values that artistic hunger in the youth dearly and celebrates it at the Carrie Able Gallery.

Currently, the gallery is hosting a highly selective group of artists in residence. During these 8 weeks, the artists are mentored by Carrie Able personally and also have weekly group sessions with outside experts in the field. At the culmination of the program, a group exhibition will show the new works created.

Taking precaution for the pandemic, exhibitions are currently viewable by appointment only with masks required.

