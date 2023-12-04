Carrickfergus: Two released after petrol bombs thrown at police
Two teenage boys have been released on police bail after two petrol bombs were thrown at officers in Carrickfergus, County Antrim on Saturday morning.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.
The released boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
They included possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
Officers were dealing with an abandoned vehicle on Davys Street at about 01:00 GMT when they were attacked.
No damage was caused and no-one was injured in the incident.
The 15-year-old boy that is to appear in court is facing charges including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.