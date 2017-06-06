Carrera signs contract extension at Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) -- Massimo Carrera has extended his contract as coach of Spartak Moscow after winning the Russian title in his first season.

Spartak says the Italian signed a new two-year deal through the end of the 2018-19 season. His previous contract had one season remaining.

Carrera won the Serie A title as a player with Juventus and was assistant coach under Antonio Conte at both Juventus and Italy's national team.

When Conte joined Chelsea last year, Carrera took an assistant role at Spartak, but was soon promoted to head coach when the club was knocked out of the Europa League.

Under Carrera, Spartak won its first title since 2001 by seven points from fierce rival CSKA Moscow.