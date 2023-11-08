Carrboro early election results in. Hillsborough elects mayor, 3 board members.

Carrboro and Hillsborough voters are electing unopposed candidates for mayor and filling open board seats in Tuesday’s general election.

Barbara Foushee, a current member of the Carrboro Town Council, will replace outgoing Mayor Damon Seils in December. In absentee and early voting, she has 2,109 votes.

Council candidate Catherine Fray is leading the field of five candidates for three council seats, with 27.77% of the initial votes counted (1,832).

Incumbent Eliazar Posada is in second place, with 27.30% of the votes (1,801), and Jason Merrill is in third place, with 25.86% (1,706).

April Mills and Stephanie Wade trail the field.

The Orange County Board of Elections reported 8,684 people cast ballots for Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborogh races during early voting.

The new Carrboro Town Council will decide how to fill Foushee’s vacant council seat next year.

Voters elected newcomer Meaghun Darab (from left) and incumbents Evelyn Lloyd and Matt Hughes to three open seats on the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners on Nov. 7, 2023.

Hillsborough Town Board

In Hillsborough, Town Board member Mark Bell is unopposed in his race to replace outgoing Mayor Jennifer Weaver.

Hillsborough voters also elected three town Board of Commissioners members Tuesday.

Meaghun Darab won the race with 29.36% (1,240) of the votes, followed by incumbent Matt Hughes with 29.10% (1,229 votes) and Evelyn Lloyd with 23.47% (991 votes). Victoria Joy Masika trailed with 17.57% (742 votes).

Four of the town’s four precincts were reporting final, unofficial results at 8:45 p.m.

The top three vote-getters will serve four years on the five-member town board.