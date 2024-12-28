Carragher Makes His Predictions for 2025

Predictions for 2025: Liverpool’s Title Charge, Salah’s Ballon d’Or Hopes, and England’s New Stars

Jamie Carragher has shared his bold predictions for football in 2025, painting an exciting picture of the year ahead. Writing in The Telegraph, he emphasised Liverpool’s potential to dominate the Premier League and Mohamed Salah’s chance to claim the prestigious Ballon d’Or. He also explored Arsenal’s challenges, the Champions League race, and the rise of England’s future stars. Here’s a breakdown of his insights.

Liverpool’s Title Chances and Arsenal’s Fight for Glory

Carragher believes the Premier League title race will come down to Liverpool and Arsenal. While praising Enzo Maresca’s efforts at Chelsea, he noted they are not yet ready to challenge for the title, needing reinforcements in key areas like goalkeeper and defence.

“Arsenal’s biggest problem right now is their injuries,” he explained, adding that Mikel Arteta’s side must stay close to Liverpool by March to remain competitive. However, he argued that Liverpool have the strongest attacking options in the league under Arne Slot.

Carragher’s primary concern for Liverpool is injuries: “My only worry for Liverpool is if they pick up injuries to their big players. If they can avoid them, they will be difficult to catch.” He tipped Chelsea for third place and Manchester City to secure the final Champions League spot.

The clubs promoted last season – Ipswich, Southampton, and Leicester City – are predicted to face relegation. Meanwhile, Carragher hopes to see new names like Newcastle United or Tottenham lift domestic cups in 2025.

Photo: IMAGO

Champions League Favourites

When it comes to Europe’s top competition, Carragher identified four favourites: Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

He pointed out Real Madrid’s historical dominance but suggested they lack balance after signing Kylian Mbappe, leaving them vulnerable. “No one wants to draw Real in the knockout phase because it does not matter how poorly they are playing, they always find a way to get through.”

Carragher highlighted Liverpool’s flawless group-stage performance as a key indicator of their European ambitions: “They are the four sides everyone else will want to avoid.”

Salah’s Ballon d’Or Aspirations

Mohamed Salah is Carragher’s frontrunner for both the Premier League Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or. “Salah’s goal and assist tally is consistently amazing,” he wrote, adding that Liverpool’s success will enhance his chances.

While the Ballon d’Or often rewards players shining at international tournaments, Carragher noted there is no such event this year. This gives Salah, already Europe’s most productive attacker, a clearer path to the award – especially if Liverpool reach the Champions League final.

England’s Emerging Talents

Carragher identified Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham as England’s most important players, surpassing Phil Foden in significance. He expects Palmer to take centre stage during World Cup qualifiers under Thomas Tuchel.

Reflecting on England’s recent disappointments, Carragher stressed the need for a new approach: “If Tuchel comes up with the right formula… England will head to the USA as one of the favourites to win.”

Photo: IMAGO

Contract Dilemmas at Liverpool

Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s futures at Liverpool remain secure, according to Carragher, despite their contracts nearing expiry. He expressed confidence in the club resolving the situation soon.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future appears less certain. “The longer it has dragged on, the more worrying it has been from a Liverpool perspective,” Carragher warned, highlighting potential interest from Real Madrid.

Young Stars to Watch

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba were highlighted as breakout talents. Carragher praised Brighton’s scouting acumen, noting Baleba as an ideal replacement for Moises Caicedo.

Kerkez, described as a “fine left-back,” is expected to attract attention from top Premier League clubs looking to bolster their defensive options.

Photo: IMAGO

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

Jamie Carragher’s predictions reflect a fascinating year ahead for football fans. From a Liverpool perspective, his confidence in the club’s title hopes resonates deeply. Under Arne Slot, Liverpool’s transformation into an attacking powerhouse has revitalised their ambitions, but fans are justified in sharing Carragher’s concern about injuries. Squad depth, particularly in midfield and defence, will be critical as the season progresses.

The possibility of Mohamed Salah winning the Ballon d’Or excites fans worldwide. His consistency, leadership, and ability to deliver in key moments have been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s success. Yet, Salah’s Ballon d’Or hopes hinge not just on individual brilliance but on Liverpool’s collective achievements in the Premier League and Champions League.

Carragher’s insights into Arsenal’s struggles are equally telling. Despite their resilience under Mikel Arteta, the reliance on Bukayo Saka underlines a lack of depth in attacking options. From a neutral fan’s perspective, Arsenal’s need for reinforcements is glaring, and Arteta’s transfer strategy in 2025 will be pivotal.

The rise of Cole Palmer as England’s next big star is a storyline worth following. Liverpool fans might keep a close eye on his development, given the club’s history of nurturing young talent. His partnership with Jude Bellingham promises to redefine England’s fortunes on the international stage.

Carragher’s faith in Liverpool to dominate both domestically and in Europe is a sentiment many fans share. If 2025 unfolds as he predicts, it could be a historic year for the Reds, reaffirming their status as one of Europe’s elite.