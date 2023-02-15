The Carpet Cleaner Machine That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by to Make Their Carpets Look Brand New Is on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

If you're looking for an easy way to make your carpets look brand new, here's an Amazon deal you won't want to miss.

The ultra-popular Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine is 34 percent off for a limited time. Designed to deep clean carpets and certain types of rugs, the cleaning device is equipped with strong suction and SpinScrub brushes that rotate 360 degrees. So it's equipped to tackle embedded debris and stubborn stains. All you need to add is water and a carpet cleaning shampoo.

One of our favorite features? It has a quick dry time thanks to its HeatForce tech, which blows hot air directly on your wet carpet. That means you can enjoy clean carpets right away. Also worth noting is its dual tank system that separates the dirty water from the clean water and the cleaning solution.

Buy It! Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $159 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com

In addition to a small sample of a Hoover carpet cleaner, the multifunctional machine also comes with an 8-foot hose and a crevice tool to clean above-floor messes and hard-to-reach areas. That includes upholstered furniture and carpeted stairs.

More than 31,700 customers have given the "life-changing" carpet shampooer a five-star rating. In reviews, they call it "powerful" and "lightweight," with one saying, "This removed three years worth of food, paint, Play Doh, and tracked in dirt from a carpeted dining room." And another raved, "The first time I used it, it removed stains that had been in the carpet for months and that our previous carpet cleaner couldn't get out."

Even pet owners have given it their stamp of approval. One reviewer with two German Shepherds wrote, "This thing cleans like a champ," and added, "It was a bit embarrassing seeing the dirt that came out of my living room carpet, but it looks and smells so much better."

Ready for a cost-effective way to maintain clean carpets? Normally, the carpet shampooer costs $240, but you can snap it up for $159 while the deal lasts. So head to Amazon to shop the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine before the savings disappear!

