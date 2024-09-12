Carpenter leads Tigers against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (54-92, fifth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (75-71, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 208 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -257, Rockies +208; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies after Kerry Carpenter had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Detroit has a 75-71 record overall and a 37-34 record at home. The Tigers have a 55-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado is 54-92 overall and 22-55 in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 25 doubles, six triples and 21 home runs while hitting .265 for the Tigers. Trey Sweeney is 10-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Toglia leads the Rockies with 23 home runs while slugging .471. Ryan McMahon is 10-for-34 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Dillon Dingler: day-to-day (illness), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press