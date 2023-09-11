Carowinds Fury 325 roller coaster named best in world again, 2 months after safety scare

Carowinds’ Fury 325 was named “Best Steel Coaster” in the world again during a weekend industry awards ceremony. The award came a month after the ride had reopened, following repairs to a cracked pillar discovered by a visitor in June.

Fury 325, one of the world’s tallest and most popular roller coasters, won the coaster title for the seventh consecutive year in awards established by industry publication Amusement Today.

Amusement Today did not respond to requests for comment from The Charlotte Observer Monday.

On June 30, the roller coaster reaching 325 feet was shut down after a Carowinds visitor reported a crack in the pillar. The amusement park makes its own daily safety inspections of all of its rides, but it’s unclear how the crack wasn’t found before the park visitor spotted it.

In late July, state Labor Department inspectors confirmed that a second crack or break was found on Fury 325, although they did not say where on the ride that was.

It received an award during the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards.

A new steel support pillar was installed July 14 by Bolliger & Mabillard, the Swiss company that built Fury 325. The ride was tested by the park more than 500 times before a final inspection was conducted by a third party and B&M as well as the Labor Department bureau that oversees amusement rides safety

Fury 325 reopened Aug.10 after remaining was closed for more than a month.

After the crack was found, Carowinds announced changes for ride inspections, such as using drone cameras to see hard-to-reach areas.

Carowinds has not said what the cause of the initial fracture was.

The North Carolina Labor Department’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau inspects all amusement rides at permanent locations on an annual basis before parks open. State records show that the annual inspection of Fury 325 on Feb. 23 found only minor issues.

Carowinds customers were back on the Fury 325 roller coaster Aug. 10, the day it reopened after being closed for more than a month following the discovery of a cracked pillar on the ride.

About the Fury 325 roller coaster

Fury 325 opened in 2015 and has a 1.2-mile track reaching top speeds of 95 mph. Riders also experience an 81-degree drop. During its first year, the coaster won the “Best New Ride” from Amusement Today.

Carowinds bills Fury 325 as the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. A giga roller coaster has a height of at least 300 feet.

Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster was named best steel coaster in the world during the 25th annual Golden Ticket Awards.

Carowinds is owned by Cedar Fair, an Ohio company. The 400-acre amusement park straddles the state line for the Carolinas. There are more than 58 rides, attractions and live stage shows at the park.

During the weekend industry awards, Carowinds new aviation-themed area Aeronautica Landing, won the “Turnstile Award,” personally given by Amusement Today publisher Gary Slade. The publication said the park received the award for having new experiences to keep people coming back.

The Golden Ticket Awards were started in 1998 and recognition is based on votes cast from around the world. More than 500 people, including travelers, received ballots.