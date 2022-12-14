ReportLinker

Carotid Artery Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Drug Eluting Stents, Bare Metal Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), By Materials (Metals, Polymer), By Mode of Delivery, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carotid Artery Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Materials, By Mode of Delivery, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373230/?utm_source=GNW



Carotid Artery Stents Market Growth & Trends



The global carotid artery stents market size is expected to reach USD 768.0 million by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for carotid artery stents is driven by the rising aging population and an increase in the prevalence of risk factors like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), complex lesions, obesity, diabetes, and others. As per "Global and Regional Prevalence, Burden, and Risk Factors for Carotid Atherosclerosis," published in May 2020, the incidence of rising carotid intima-media thickness in the population aged 30-79 in 2020 has been anticipated to be 27.6% or 1,066.70 million people. This represents a change in percentage of 57.46% from 2000.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market due to patients with CVD witnessed disruptions in diagnosis and treatment as a result of fewer people visiting hospitals and diagnostic facilities. For instance, a scientific study released in March 2022 titled "The Effect of COVID-19 on Adult Cardiac Surgery (in the U.S. in 717,103 Patients)" found that surgical intervention decreased by 65.5% and the volume of adult vascular surgery had decreased by 52.7%.



Carotid Artery Stents Market Report Highlights

• Based on type, the drug eluting stents (DES) held the largest market share of 78.7% in terms of revenue in 2021. DES is preferred over bare-metal stents and other stent types for carotid angioplasty and stenting

• On the other hand, the bioabsorbable stents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to their quick implantation, and accessibility to patients of all ages, particularly children

• Based on material, the metal segment held the largest market share of 88.8% in 2021 due to their lower rates of stent fracture, flexibility, and biocompatibility. The polymer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period due to its extensive use in cardiology, particularly in carotid vascular intervention as coating matrices for drug-eluting stents and stent platforms (scaffolds)

• Based on mode of delivery, the balloon-expandable stents segment held the largest market share of 55.5% in 2021. The balloon-expandable stents are the most widely used stents for carotid arteries. On the other hand, the self-expanding stents segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period due to their smaller delivery systems, flexibility, adapt to the vessel wall, and simpler to install

• Based on end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of 89.7% in 2021 due to a growing patient base, an increase in carotid angioplasty in hospitals, and favorable reimbursement scenarios. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period because they charge 45%–60% less than hospitals do, moreover it has lower overhead, lower fixed costs, and shorter hospital stays

• In 2021, North America dominated the market with a share of around 39.5%. According to the CDC, CAD is the most common heart disease in the U.S. and is the leading cause of death, claiming over 370,000 lives annually. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate of 4.0% during the forecast period pertaining to rising incidence rates of CAD in developing nations such as China and India

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373230/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



