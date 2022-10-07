Carolyn Logan, candidate for NC House District 101

Name: Carolyn Logan

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 65

Campaign website: www.carolynlogannc.com/

Occupation: Retired

Education: College: Criminal Justice

Have you run for elected office before? Running for my third term

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: North Carolina General Assembly, serve on Security Ministry at my church, I serve in other ministries as needed at my church, I’ve helped at giving out food with various organizations in Charlotte.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Housing, transportation, food deserts. Work with City County and County Commission on ways to bring business to the west side of the county and increase jobs in the area which would increase the need for city transportation and a need to look into affordable housing to match the medium income in the area. I also want to see elementary schools brought back to the area so that young children do not have to go too far from where they live. Working with city, the state and the people.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

To give a permanent cost of living adjustment to state retirees, increase raises for state employees: the money is there.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

We did get a minimal raise for our teachers, but we need to fund Leandro, we need health care back for our retirees, they need Master’s pay and TA’s back in the classrooms.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

I still believe that what a woman chooses to do with her body is a decision between her and her doctor.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature to do shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

If you don’t learn from history it has a way of repeating itself. Make sure that people are treated fairly and that the story is told truthfully. No, not everyone will like you, but people will respect those who tell the truth.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.