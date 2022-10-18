Carolyn Jennings Thompson, candidate for NC Court of Appeals seat 8

Name: Carolyn Jennings Thompson

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 54

Campaign website: CarolynThompsonforJudge.com

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Hampton University, BA. NCCU School of Law, JD

Have you run for elected office before? NC District Court Judge and NC Superior Court Judge.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Families Living Violence Free, Inc.; Call to Peace Ministries, Inc.; Rotary Club of Oxford and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. I am a state-certified mediator for Superior Court cases and cases involving complex family financial disputes. As a part of giving back to the community, I also serve as a volunteer Teen Court judge and youth mentor to help first-time youth offenders accept responsibility for their conduct and learn about the court system.

What reforms, if any, do you think could make the criminal justice system more fair?

As a candidate for the NC Court of Appeals, I am not permitted to discuss any potential issue that may come before the court. It would be inappropriate for me to state a position about a policy, practice, or otherwise with legislative forecasts or implications.

Are the state’s courts accessible enough to average North Carolinians? If not, what are some improvements you will advocate for, if elected?

Our courts should reflect the diverse community in which we serve as members of the judiciary.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

Understanding that orders, opinions, and any other judicial interventions impact not just the case before the court, but potentially for generations to come, keeps my judicial approach balanced with humility and consistency. The protection of children’s best interest when their parents were not able to make reasonable efforts toward reunification. While difficult to craft persuasive briefs that could end parental rights, my focus had to protect the innocence of the voiceless in those cases.