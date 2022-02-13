Caroline Weir’s sublime chip seals WSL derby win for Manchester City

Suzanne Wrack at the Academy Stadium
·3 min read
Caroline Weir’s late strike from distance earned Manchester City a 1-0 win over derby rivals Manchester United and a crucial three points in the race for Champions League football.

Weir’s 81st minute goal in front of a club record home crowd of 5,317 moves City to within two points of third-place United and capped off a dominant performance against their neighbours.

After City’s first run of back-to-back league wins in this season, winning four on the trot from 20th November, the two points dropped as a result of Tobin Heath’s 90th-minute equaliser for Arsenal and a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea had ruptured the momentum of Taylor’s side.

The title may now look beyond them, but the improvement of the team since the lessening of an injury crisis that disrupted the team’s opening fixtures has been clear.

As the sides spread out before kick-off, an upbeat Ellen White walked towards the stands, geeing up the sold-out crowd. To maintain hopes of a top-three finish and a place in the Champions League a win in this game was sorely needed.

Five points separated the two Manchester teams prior to kick off, with United in third and City in sixth. Even a draw would have been hugely damaging for the home team, with Reading and Tottenham between them as well as third-placed United, both with games still to play.

United are also a different beast, having found their rhythm under the manager Marc Skinner. At the Academy Stadium, though, United were without the influential winger Leah Galton and, for a second weekend, the centre-back Aoife Mannion. The new recruit Diane Caldwell, making her second start in Mannion’s place, and right back Ona Batlle struggled to contain the constant threat presented by City winger Lauren Hemp, the relationship between the centre back and fullback perhaps a little too new.

It did not take long for the England forward to get the better of the usually impressive Batlle. In the seventh minute she beat the Spanish defender on the left and the ball was worked out to the right before being swung back towards her by Demi Stokes but Hemp sent her shot flying over the bar from a few yards out and with the goal gaping.

There was more hesitancy to United, with perhaps the less established back four and a fear of conceding preventing their usual swaggering forward play. However, with four points between themselves and second-place Chelsea, and six between them and the league leaders Arsenal, maintaining a foot in the title race will be hard with nothing taken from the game.

Despite the stakes, City looked the more threatening side, with United’s forward three starved of the ball as City pressed high and hard, winning every second ball.

Jess Park went close to putting them ahead just past the hour mark when she smacked a shot off the bottom of the post.

In the 81st minute they took a deserved lead, with substitute Weir continuing the harrying press to rob Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd before chipping her 25-yard effort beyond the goalkeeper Mary Earps and into the far corner.

