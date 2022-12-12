Caroline Polachek Welcomes Fans to Her Island in New Video and 2023 Tour

caroline-polachek-PRIMARY-PRESS-PHOTO-BY-Nedda-Afsari.jpg caroline-polachek-PRIMARY-PRESS-PHOTO-BY-Nedda-Afsari - Credit: Nedda Asfari*

Caroline Polachek will hit the road as soon as she drops her new album. On Monday, the pop star announced that she’s set to travel the country to promote her upcoming album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You in the new year, as she released the video for “Welcome to My Island.”

The trippy video, co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson, sees Polachek fight off sperm, captured inside a cardboard box, spitting lava like a volcano, and engaging in some other head-spinning activities.

More from Rolling Stone

“Wrote this song with @dan_nigro back in 2018 when I was still making Pang,” Polachek said about the song last week. “It obviously didn’t belong there though, it was too bratty and stupid (if you know me you know that‘s a compliment) but I knew it was the start of something new.”

She added, “And now, as track one on 𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘦, 𝘐 𝘞𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘰 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘠𝘰𝘶, it literally is. Turns out the album title was hiding in there all along.”

Polachek will kick off her tour next February and will be joined by various artists on the road. George Clanton will perform as an opener on the first seven shows in the U.S. before artists like Toro y Moi, Sudan Archives, and Ethel Cain join as special guests. “Bringing my new album for you live with incredible special guests,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Polachek joined Dua Lipa on tour as an opener and continued recording new music for her upcoming album while on the road. “The funny thing was, that on that tour, I was like, ‘I don’t know if what we’re making is that good. I don’t know if this has anything to do with the album,’” she told Rolling Stone last week. “And then, in hindsight, that’s my favorite stuff.”

Story continues

The Spiraling Tour Dates

2/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

2/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

2/12 – Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

2/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

2/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

2/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 – Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso

2/25 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall – with George Clanton

4/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner – with George Clanton

4/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre – with George Clanton

4/18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre – with George Clanton

4/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall – with George Clanton

4/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern – with George Clanton

4/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre – with George Clanton

4/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – with Toro Y Moi

4/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater – with George Clanton

4/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum – with Toro Y Moi

4/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre – with Sudan Archives

4/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium – with Sudan Archives

5/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield – with Magdalena Bay

5/4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo – with Sudan Archives

5/8 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum – with Sudan Archives

5/9 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – with Sudan Archives

5/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom – with Alex G

5/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre – with Ethel Cain

5/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium – with Ethel Cain

5/19 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem – with Ethel Cain

5/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall – with Ethel Cain

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.