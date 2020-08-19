Caroline Flack to be remembered in 'Strictly Come Dancing' special

Caroline Flack's 'Strictly Come Dancing' win will be remembered with a special tribute show. (Getty Images)

Strictly Come Dancing is to celebrate Caroline Flack’s victory on the show with a special tribute to the late TV presenter.

The 40-year-old Love Island host took her own life on 15 February while awaiting trial on charges of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The BBC has announced a series of specials including Strictly: The Best Of The Final which will pay tribute to Flack, who won the 12th series of the celebrity dance contest in 2014.

Flack’s former dance partner Pasha Kovalev and her friend, professional dancer Janette Manrara will be among those sharing their memories of the late TV star, whose life was so tragically cut short earlier this year.

The BBC had previously announced three other Strictly specials to fill its schedules, as the 2020 dance competition will be shorter this year due to social distancing measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

These include Strictly: The Best Of Movies, Strictly: The Best Of Musicals, and Strictly: The Best Of Blackpool, looking back at highlights from the past 17 years of the dance show.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, each special will feature Strictly judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well as the show’s professional dancers and special guests, reminiscing about their favourite moments from the past series.

The BBC has also confirmed Strictly: The Christmas Countdown, revealing the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the viewers.

Flack died a month before she was due to face trial, accused of assaulting Burton, though he did not want the charges to go ahead.

Flack firmly denied being an abuser, and said the incident was an argument and accident in an unpublished social media post released by her family.

An inquest recently revealed Flack had had suicidal thoughts prior to her death and had been prescribed medication for insomnia in December 2019, just after being charged.

Her family have accused the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) of pursuing a “show trial” against Flack because she was in the public eye.

Strictly Come Dancing - which usually lasts for 13 weeks - will return to screens in October this year.

The shorter series is due to a time period of 14 days needed to quarantine the professional dancers after they have lived together in a hotel while filming group dances.

The celebrity contestants - who may be reduced from 15 to 13 - will also be kept in a ‘bubble’ to allow them to dance in close contact with their professional partners during the competition. And there is unlikely to be the usual live studio audience.

