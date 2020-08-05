Caroline Flack: Star of screen, stage and Strictly who ignored the social trolls

Caroline Flack’s rise to become one of the country’s best-known television presenters was initially so peppered with setbacks that she felt she may have chosen the wrong career path.

The 40-year-old became the face of The X Factor and Love Island, while victory as a contestant on Strictly in 2014 helped cement her status as television royalty.

But Flack said she was in two minds about pursuing her showbiz dream in her mid-20s, having been overlooked for several “cool” presenting jobs with the likes of MTV and T4.

“I did phone my mum when I was 27 because I still hadn’t really broken into TV properly, I had done bits and bobs,” she said in 2018.

“I phoned my mum and said: ‘Have I chosen the wrong career, is it too late to change my mind? Have I chosen the wrong path?’

“She said: ‘Even if you have, you can do whatever you want’.”

Caroline Louise Flack was born in north London on November 9 1979, minutes after her twin sister Jody.

The family soon relocated to Norfolk and she grew up near the town of Thetford, attending Great Hockham Primary School and then Wayland High School in Watton.

Her first job was as a daffodil picker and she trained to be a dancer as a teenager – a skill which was to reap its own rewards on Strictly years later – before moving back to London.

Having experienced only minor brushes with fame in the early 2000s – including as Bubbles on sketch show Bo’ Selecta – Flack’s big break came in 2009 as the co-presenter of ITV spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Now!

Around the same time, Flack found herself under the media spotlight for a different reason – her friendship with Prince Harry.

She would describe in her 2015 autobiography, Storm In A C Cup, that they “spent the evening chatting and laughing”, but “once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other”.

“I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter,” she wrote. “I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.”

Further scrutiny was to follow in 2011 when she struck up an unlikely and short-lived courtship with Harry Styles, singer in pop band One Direction, who she had met the previous year when he was 17 and competing on The X Factor and she was the 31-year-old co-host of companion show The Xtra Factor.

Their relationship triggered waves of criticism from the pop group’s young fanbase.

