Caroline Flack ‘was seriously let down by authorities and hounded by press’

Television presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by the authorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in the weeks before she killed herself, her inquest heard.

The 40-year-old, well known for hosting Love Island and The X Factor, was found hanged at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.

She had been due to stand trial for assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player and model Lewis Burton in December, after police arriving at the bloodstained scene described it looking like “a horror movie”.

Coroner Mary Hassell, at Poplar Coroner’s Court in east London, read statements from Flack’s mother Chris and twin sister Jody in which they outlined concerns they had about the presenter.

Flack’s mother could be seen weeping on video link as her statement was read.

She said: “I believe Caroline was seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) for pursuing the case.

“I believe this was a show trial.

“I feel the prosecutor was unkind to Caroline and my family. I was threatened with arrest when I tried to speak.

“There was disputed evidence in court. The result of the media attention of this hearing forced Caroline to leave her home which she loved.

“Being well known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone.”

She added: “She lost the job she worked so hard at.

“I was with her the weekend before her death, in her new flat.

“When I said goodbye to her that day I never thought it would be for the last time.

“I kissed her and she said: ‘Bye mum’.

“She asked if all the family would go with her to court and we said of course.

“I was called on Saturday lunchtime (February 15 2020) to say Carrie (Caroline) had died.

“I believe she was heartbroken.

“I know nothing will bring her back, but I do want people to know what a lovely, kind, generous person she was.”

Twin sister Jody said she believed Flack tried to kill herself in December, ahead of her first appearance at the magistrates court for assault.

She said Flack was “in a very anxious state of mind” before her death and said an ambulance had been called for her four times previously.

She said: “Heartbreak is something Caroline found extremely difficult.

“She attempted to take her own life the night before she appeared in court. I believe the shame … was too much to deal with.”

Brian Wells, a doctor called to Flack’s hotel room the night before her court appearance, said Flack was inebriated and had apparently “taken a small overdose”. However, she was not suicidal, nor did she need hospital treatment, the inquest heard.

Flack’s sister added: “She was called a ‘killer’ and an ‘abuser’ on the front of the newspapers.

“The press and the public found this a very entertaining angle, and was spiralling out of control.

“Her life and reputation she worked hard to build was falling apart … because of a false accusation.

“It was our belief it would not be happening to her if she wasn’t in the public eye.

“At worst, her career and reputation, so precious to her, had been taken away.”

