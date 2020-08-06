Caroline Flack 'admitted hitting boyfriend because she thought he was cheating on her'

The second day of Caroline Flack's inquest took place on Thursday. (Photo by Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Caroline Flack admitted to police multiple times that she hit her boyfriend, an inquest into the presenter’s death has heard.

Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north London, in February, as she faced an allegation of assault against Lewis Burton.

It heard her mental health deteriorated and she attempted suicide after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

The inquest has already heard how Flack had talked about suicide when she became extremely upset over fears her reputation could be damaged by the court case and the media intrusion.

On Thursday, a section from a police incident report from the alleged assault was read out at Poplar Coroner’s Court.

It said: “Ms Flack was naked and covered in blood. Mr Burton was in boxer shorts and bleeding from a cut on his forehead.

“He made an allegation he had been asleep in bed with Ms Flack. He had been suddenly woken by her hitting him on the head with some force.

“Flack made a number of admissions in the presence of police officers, statements such as: ‘I hit him, he was cheating on me’.”

“At this time it is unclear what object was used to assault Mr Burton. He assumed it was a desk fan or a lamp.

“[The] phone has been seized as it has a significant amount of blood on it, and a crack on one of the corners.”

In Flack’s account, given to police at the scene and read out in the court, the presenter said: “I admit I did it. I used the phone. I had his phone in one hand, and my phone in the other.

“I whacked him round the head – there’s no excuse for it, I was upset.”

The coroner, Mary Hassell, asked Detective Inspector Lauren Bateman, of the Met, whether she felt Flack had made an admission.

That would mean she could be dealt with by way of a police caution as opposed to a court case.

However, DI Bateman said that, during a later police interview, “things were said differently” and “it was unclear what Caroline was alluding to”.

Flack said she flicked Burton “to wake him up”, the inquest heard, and had not believed she caused injury.

