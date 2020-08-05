Caroline Flack 'had suicidal thoughts' prior to her death, inquest hears

Caroline Flack was found dead today at her home in February. (Photo by Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Caroline Flack talked about taking her own life when she was extremely upset, an inquest into her death has been told.

The former Love Island presenter, who was found at her home in Stoke Newington, north London, on 15 February, was distressed about the media focus on her life and reputation, the inquest at Poplar coroner’s court heard on Wednesday morning.

A note believed to be referencing her boyfriend in a positive way was also found following her death.

The inquest heard that Stephen Teasdale, the father of a friend of Flack’s, went to her flat after being told by Flack’s sister, Jody, that she could not get in.

The pair managed to enter the property where they found the popular presenter. Paramedics said Flack appeared to have been “dead for a number of hours” when they arrived soon after.

View photos Floral tributes placed outside Caroline Flack's former home in North London. (PA Images) More

A handwritten note was found in an open magazine on the coffee table.

It referenced, positively, “Lewis”, believed to be Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Flack died a month before she was due to face trial accused of assaulting Burton, though he did not want the charges to go ahead.

Flack firmly denied being an abuser and said the incident was an argument and accident in an unpublished social media post released by her family.

Burton said in a statement at the coroner’s court: “The last time he saw Caroline she was very upset, in fact devastated, she was not in a good place emotionally.

“Sometimes she talked about taking her own life when she was extremely upset.

“The media were constantly bashing her character, writing hurtful stories … generally hounding her daily.

View photos Caroline Flack had been seen earlier in the day, an inquest into her death heard. (PA Images) More

“What was worrying her most was the police case and losing her presenting job on Love Island, plus not being able to see me.”

Flack’s mother, Chris, said she felt her daughter was “let down by the authorities” and the Crown Prosecution Service “for pursuing the case”.

She added that media attention for a court hearing with Flack “forced Caroline to leave her home which she loved”.

“Being well-known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone,” Chris said, adding that Flack was told not to speak about her case.

She added: “I believe she was heartbroken.

“I know nothing will bring her back, but I do want people to know what a lovely, kind, generous person she was.

“She never spoke badly of anyone and was totally loyal, that’s why she was always devastated when people close to her were happy to let her personal life appear in print.”

View photos The inquest into Caroline Flack's death was held at Poplar Coroner's Court. (PA Images) More

Story continues