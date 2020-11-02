Channel 4 confirm a new Caroline Flack documentary is in the works

Caroline Flack attends The Beauty Awards 2019 on November 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Channel 4 are working on a documentary about late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The programme will look at the 40-year-old’s rise to fame and how she dealt with the pressures of being in the public eye.

It’s been revealed by Channel 4 bosses that the documentary will include memories of the star from “the people who knew her best”.

Channel 4 commissioning editor Becky Cadman said: “This film is about and for Caroline. A sister, daughter, friend and one of the most successful TV presenters in the country.

“She openly and honestly shared her struggles with fame and how it impacted her mental health. A rollercoaster life told through the memories of the people who knew her best, Caroline’s family and friends, we hope this will be a fitting tribute to her.”

Channel 4 commissioning editor Lee McMurray said: “We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Director Charlie Russell, whose previous works include Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me and the BBC documentary Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die, will helm the project.

Flack took her own life this year at the age of 40 after being told she would face criminal charges for domestic violence after police were called to her home following an altercation with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Her mother Christine Flack later said in a statement: “Because she was successful and because she was so open about her life and her loves, she became an easy target for cruel and spiteful people who, if they knew the pain they caused, would be ashamed.”

Flack gained public attention thanks to presenting roles on shows such as The X Factor and Love Island. She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing, winning the contest in 2014.

