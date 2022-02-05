Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV today

Caroline Dubois makes her professional boxing debut in Cardiff this weekend (Getty Images)

Caroline Dubois is out to make her mark on boxing with her highly-anticipated pro debut in Cardiff tonight.

The 21-year-old takes on experienced Lithuanian Vaida Masiokaite on the undercard of the men’s middleweight grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams at Motorpoint Arena.

There is a great deal of excitement and justified hype about the stepping up to the pro ranks of the ultra-talented Dubois, younger sister of highly-rated heavyweight Daniel Dubois and trained by Shane McGuigan.

A former Olympic, World and four-time European champion at youth level, she will be very eager to get back to winning ways after a quarter-final defeat by Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee ended her dreams of senior Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer.

Dubois is the firm favourite to dispatch Masiokaite, 13 years her senior with only two wins from 20 previous pro bouts.

How to watch Dubois vs Masiokaite

TV channel: Saturday night’s BOXXER card is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Dubois vs Masiokaite is expected to be early in the running order.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will also bring you all the action on Saturday via our LIVE fight night blog.