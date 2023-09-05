The Carolinas Top 25 high school football poll: 5 new teams join rankings

This week, five new teams join The Carolinas Top 25, a ranking of the best high school football teams in North and South Carolina. The rankings were started this season by McClatchy newspapers in the two states.

Charlotte’s Providence Day and Greensboro Grimsley, two North Carolina teams, hold onto the top two spots, but South Carolina power Summerville jumped from fifth to third and Weddington (NC) fell one spot.

Some notes:

▪ South Florence (SC) and Greensboro Dudley (NC) were among the biggest movers this week. South Florence (3-0) jumped from No. 11 to No. 5. Duley (3-0) jumped from No. 14 to No. 6.

▪ Two N.C. teams joined the poll. Cornelius Hough (NC), a top 10 team in preseason, is back at No. 23 after beating reigning S.C. 5A state champ Dutch Fork on the road Friday. Dutch Fork (0-3) is out of the poll.

Also in from North Carolina is Matthews Butler. The Bulldogs are at No. 17 after upsetting Langston Hughes (GA) Saturday. Hughes was a top 20 national team before that game.

▪ Finally, three new South Carolina teams are in: Lexington (3-0) is No. 19. Simpsonville Hillcrest (3-0) is No. 19, and Duncan Byrnes (2-1) is No. 22. Byrnes beat Hough in its season opener at Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium.

The Carolinas Top 25

The Carolinas Top 25 is compiled by longtime high school football analyst Chris Hughes with input from high school football writers in North and South Carolina with McClatchy newspapers.