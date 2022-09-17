This is how the Carolinas are set to dodge the latest tropical storm threat, Fiona

The Carolinas will likely dodge Fiona, the latest major tropical storm threat in the Atlantic, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Saturday night, explaining the atmospheric reasons why.

A couple of weather models when the storm formed on Thursday showed Fiona reaching the Carolinas coast, but that’s no longer the case, Jake Wimberley of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer at 5:15 p.m.

“There’s a small possibility it doesn’t miss the coast, but we’re fairly confident now that it will stay in the Atlantic,” Wimberley said.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, tropical storm conditions were spreading westward across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and were expected across Puerto Rico later in the night, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Fiona will likely strengthen after leaving Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Monday, National Hurricane Center officials said.

“Interests in the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas should continue to monitor forecasts for the storm,” according to the 5 p.m., National Hurricane Center alert.

NWS meteorologists expect a separate weather system, known as a trough, to push Fiona further east in the Atlantic mid-next week, Wimberley said. That trough, now above the Great Lakes, should arrive in Virginia on Thursday, he said.

No rip tide, wind or heavy-rain warnings have been issued for the Carolinas coast.

Charlotte’s weather looks good

Sunny skies are expected every day in Charlotte through next Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the 6 p.m. NWS Charlotte forecast on Saturday, Sept. 17. The predicted high for the week could reach 94 on Wednesday.

The “coolest” high, 78, is expected on Saturday, Sept. 24, the forecast showed.