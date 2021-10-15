Carolina visits Nashville after Svechnikov's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -109, Hurricanes -111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Nashville went 31-23-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 18-10-0 at home. Goalies for the Predators compiled a .912 save percentage while allowing 2.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 16-9-3 on the road. The Hurricanes scored 175 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press