Carolina visits Arizona after Staal's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (48-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-48-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Arizona Coyotes after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Coyotes are 10-25-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 21-12-4 on the road. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Carolina won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has 7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 76 points, scoring 35 goals and collecting 41 assists. Staal has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press