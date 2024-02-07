Carolina takes on Colorado in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina has a 28-16-5 record overall and a 15-6-4 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have given up 144 goals while scoring 164 for a +20 scoring differential.

Colorado has a 32-15-4 record overall and a 12-10-4 record in road games. The Avalanche are eighth in the league serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 6-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 18 goals with 37 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 28 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press