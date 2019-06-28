Carolina Hurricanes seem well-positioned to make a splash in free agency

When you get all the way to the Eastern Conference Final — the less said about what happened there, the better — with a young, talented team and you have a ton of cap space, a lot of possibilities open up for you.

Which is why the Carolina Hurricanes might be the most interesting team in the upcoming free agency period. They already used their significant cap space to help Toronto partially weasel out of cap hell, prepping to buy out the Marleau contract and his sizeable signing bonus in exchange for a first-round pick that figures to fall somewhere in the 20s.

Then they exploited Vegas’s cap vulnerability to acquire Erik Haula, an okay middle-six winger, for next to nothing (an okay 22-year-old AHLer who just had a solid postseason, and a conditional fifth-round pick).

All that and they still have about $22ish million in cap space — Marleau’s contract, being an over-35 player, carries his full $6.25 million price tag — after trading Calvin de Haan for peanuts. Of course, they need to re-sign Sebastian Aho, who could and should be expensive, but perhaps not overly so. They also need to re-sign RFAs Brock McGinn and Gustav Forsling.

But other than that, they can go shopping: Both goaltenders from the playoff run are coming off the books and seem unlikely to return, and they might also need to find a replacement for Justin Williams, who’ll be 38 in October and is a pending UFA (granted, one who put up 53 points last season).

There has been speculation that they can take a run at Mitch Marner with an offer sheet, but depending on what Marner actually wants from a potential suitor he might be too rich for their blood. But because they certainly don’t need any more defensive help, there are plenty of options out there in net and up front.

Maybe they take a chance on signing Robin Lehner, coming off a career year, to really stick it to the team they swept out of the second round. Maybe Semyon Varlamov looks attractive on a potential comeback deal after a rotten season with the Avalanche. The problem for them — and any other team looking for help in net — is that the pickings get pretty slim after that. Mike Smith? Cam Talbot? Not a lot of good options available if we’re accepting that Curtis McElhinney and Petr Mrazek are moving on.

The Hurricanes thank their fans after a game against the Boston Bruins at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It must be said, though, that Carolina was 10th in expected goals against per hour in all situations last season, thus making McElhinney and Mrazek’s jobs pretty easy. They also allowed the third-fewest scoring chances per 60. There’s also the idea that Alex Nedeljkovic, who was solid this past season in the AHL (.916), might be ready for something more resembling a primetime role.

As far as forward help goes, there’s no shortage of options. Much like Lehner, how nice of a fit would an Anders Lee heel turn be? He’s maybe a little pricey, but a guy who can score 25 goals reliably would look good with that forward group. They might lose Micheal Ferland, might not, but he’d be a nice guy to keep.

You could honestly just go down the list of guys who would help them in one way or another — Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi, Mats Zuccarello, and so on. While there aren’t many blow-you-away talents out there, Carolina’s not really in a position where they should be considering them. Yeah, it’s great to have a guy like Artemi Panarin or Matt Duchene, but I’m not sure Carolina needs them and they certainly don’t need to spend the money it would take to get them on board.

But with so many middle-of-the-lineup options out there, you can put yourself in better shape for another deep playoff run in a hurry. And without breaking the bank.

It’s a great position to be in when all your best players are also 26 and under, basically in the primes of their careers. That makes your team an easier target for free agents than, say, if they had to be “the guy” to get them back to the promised land, as they might in Florida or on Long Island.

There’s some ego involved in all that, but when you’re just one of a Bunch of Jerks, with a respected coach in a place that is by all accounts a great community with nice weather, it shouldn’t be too hard to sell a guy on, “We’re a guy like you away. All you have to do play well and maybe come up with two or three Storm Surge sketch ideas.”

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

All stats/salary info via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, Hockey Reference, CapFriendly and Corsica unless noted.