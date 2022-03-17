Carolina routs Marquette 95-63 in Davis' NCAA coaching debut

  • North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) reacts to scoring, in front of Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    1/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) reacts to scoring, in front of Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) reaches for the ball against Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    2/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) reaches for the ball against Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Marquette head coach Shaka Smart, center, questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    3/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    Marquette head coach Shaka Smart, center, questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    4/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    5/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) guards against North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    6/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) guards against North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, and Marquette guard Darryl Morsell (32) reach for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    7/7

    NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, and Marquette guard Darryl Morsell (32) reach for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) reacts to scoring, in front of Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) reaches for the ball against Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart, center, questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) guards against North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, and Marquette guard Darryl Morsell (32) reach for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCHUYLER DIXON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • North Carolina Tar Heels
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hubert Davis
    American basketball player
  • Shaka Smart
    American basketball player-coach

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brady Manek scored 28 points, Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 before halftime and North Carolina routed Marquette 95-63 in first-year coach Hubert Davis' NCAA Tournament debut Thursday.

Love made six 3-pointers, all in the first 19 minutes, to tie Carolina's single-game tournament record as the Tar Heels (25-9) built a 28-point lead.

Manek, who also had 11 rebounds, finished with five 3s as he and Love combined to go 11 of 24 from long range. Armando Bacot grabbed 10 rebounds on his way to the school season record (422).

RJ Davis had a career-high 12 assists for eighth-seeded Carolina, which will play defending champion Baylor less than 100 miles from the Bears' Waco campus Saturday.

The win was in stark contrast to last year, when the Tar Heels sent Roy Williams into retirement with his only opening-round loss in 30 NCAA appearances.

Shaka Smart's return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as coach of the Texas Longhorns following a shocking first-round loss to Abilene Christian.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for the No. 9 seed Golden Eagles (19-13), who lost their third consecutive first-round game.

Smart, who lost all three of his first-round games in six seasons with the Longhorns, had one of three Marquette technical fouls in a span of 90 seconds late in the first half when he complained about a no-call. Kur Kuath got one for hanging on the rim after a dunk. Darryl Morsell was penalized on review after a scramble for a loose ball.

Just before the tech spree, Morsell ended up nose-to-nose with Love after trying to take the ball out of his hands when Love was called for stepping on the midcourt line while trying to dribble around the stocky Marquette guard.

The Tar Heels were already up 18 when players from both teams had to be separated. It quickly got worse from there.

Carolina finished the first half on a 16-4 run for a 53-25 lead, and Manek made it a 34-point game (67-33) with consecutive 3s early in the second half. The biggest lead for the Tar Heels was 35.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The last time Carolina played Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, in 2011, the Tar Heels had 25 points at halftime. They bounced back to win that game 81-63.

Marquette: A solid shooting team most of the season, the Golden Eagles struggled badly from the field early. They were shooting 22% after three misses at the rim in the same sequence. They finished at 36%.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.