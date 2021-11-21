Carolina puts road win streak on the line against San Jose

Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-8-1, sixth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +124, Hurricanes -148; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hits the road against San Jose looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 3-3-1 at home. San Jose averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 8-1-0 in road games. Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Andrei Svechnikov with 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with seven goals, adding four assists and totaling 11 points. Jonathan Dahlen has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Svechnikov has 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press